Sunday night shooting

Great Falls Police released very limited information. But we did speak to some residents who told us they are fearful after the chaos. One neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said she looked out her window when she heard yelling from the street. She said she saw someone get shot and fall to the ground. She said another person grabbed victim put them on their bike and rode away. GFPD did confirm that the victim was taken to the hospital.

Another neighbor said after just moving into the area, he's planning to move out sell his home he recently purchased. We were told by neighbors that the house where the shooting occurred is high trafficked due to drug related activity. GFPD has not confirmed this but said they have a person of interest in custody.