Man arrested in connection with Saturday night's shooting

Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges.

On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South. Officers spoke to a man and woman who showed them the bullets holes in the side of their house. According to court documents, there had been an altercation earlier between themselves, Cook, and his girlfriend.

GFPD was able to pull a bullet from the exterior wall.

Court documents state Cook admitted to shooting five round from his 9mm pistol. Cook said he was firing at the pavement. However GFPD said based on the condition of the bullet it did not ricochet, it was directly fired at the house. The victims told officers where they had been sitting at the time of the shooting. The bullets were lodged directly outside of where they were sitting.

Cook has been charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment which carries a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a prison term of up to 10 years for each charge. He also faces one count of assault with a weapon which carries a fine up to $50,000 and/or a prison term of no more than 20 years.