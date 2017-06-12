Fish, Wildlife, And Parks Steps Up Efforts To Detect Cases Of Chronic Wasting Disease

Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.

Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.

A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator. Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in. Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway, the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*. The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns. It was commo...