Fish, Wildlife, And Parks Steps Up Efforts To Detect Cases Of Chronic Wasting Disease

Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
