Zadick Brothers Host Wrestling Camp in Great Falls

Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory. The Zadick brothers were hosting a week long wrestling summer camp in conjunction with the University of Great Falls. Bill is Team USA's freestyle head coach. Mike is an associate head coach at Iowa State with a recent stop at Virginia Tech as a coach too. About 125 kids were in attendance to learn technique from two people who have proven to be the best in the world. However, the Zadicks also want to teach some lessons off the mat too.

"What I want to instill the positive characteristics of our sport the healthy fit lifestyle, the character, integrity, the goal setting and the ability to apply those characteristics to your life whatever endeavour you choose," said Bill Zadick.

"The most I think they will get out of camp is the mentality. A mindframe on how they approach wrestling but life also is important that they'll take with them beyond wrestling," said Mike Zadick.