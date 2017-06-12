"Change it or Obey it?" Why the Constitution is the Solution - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Change it or Obey it?" Why the Constitution is the Solution

Join the John Birch Society in hosting Constitutional Scholar, Robert Brown, to discuss amendments to the United States Constitution. 

According to the John Birch Society, "Activists across the country are engaged in a battle-one side racing to influence their state legislators to pass applications for a Constitutional Convention, the other side working feverishly to educate the people that Nullification is the better method."

Speaker Robert Brown has served as a coordinator and regional field director for the John Birch Society, covering Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. Organizer Dan Keder says he invites anyone and everyone interested in the Constitution and Constitutional law to attend the event and learn more.

The event will be held on Friday, June 16th at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Speaking begins at 7:00pm. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door, and $20 for five tickets. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Dan Keder at (406) 231-0305, or Don Petrilli at (406) 965-2360. You can also email Dan at kederds@hotmail.com. You can also visit the John Birch Society website.

