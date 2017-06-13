Browning Woman Missing

UPDATE:

Blackfeet Tribal has located Julie Jordan and has canceled the MEPA. We're still learning the details of her disappearance and will update you as we learn more.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Endangered person advisory for Julie Jordan.

Julie is a 35 year old Native American female standing 5'5 and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Julie was last seen June 9th in Pablo Montana with Dino Wilson, a Native American who stands 6 foot 3 and weighs 260 pounds.

They were in a red 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Van with Montana plates BDE 331.

Julie has not been in contact with anyone and no one is able to reach her.

If you have any information please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406 338-4000 or call 9-1-1