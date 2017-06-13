St. Peter's Announces New CEO

It has been over a year since former St. Peter’s Hospital CEO Nathan Olson resigned. Tuesday, the Helena hospital named their new CEO- Wade Johnson.

Johnson brings more than 15 years of health care leadership to St. Peter’s and is currently the CEO of Valor Health in Idaho. He is an alum of Gonzaga University, University of North Texas and Eastern Washington University.

Johnson will get right to work on initiatives at the hospital including the improvement of patient experience, increasing local healthcare access, and reducing wait times for appointments with the addition of over 30 physicians.

He says he is excited to become a part of the Helena community and elevate the service at St. Peter’s.