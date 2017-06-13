Fairfield Hosts 12th Annual Basketball Camp

"Organized Chaos."

That's how Fairfield Girls Basketball Coach Dustin Gordon described the school's annual Breakaway Basketball Camp.

The camp consisted of 110 girls,15 teams, and 9 schools from across the state.

Gordon said the camp is in its 12th year and gives players the chance to learn from the state's best high school coaches and even college players as well.

He started the camp with Belt Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Graham to provide an affordable alternative to camps that some of the universities put on.

Gordon said while some college camps charge $400, his camp is only $200.

"This camp is a great fundamental camp. You're here, you're always playing," said Gonzaga basketball player and Fairfield alum Jill Barta. "Coach Graham and Coach Gordon do a great job of putting it on. It's probably one of the best camps I've been to especially in Montana."

Gordon said he maximizes every second with the players so that they get the most out of the experience.

"We try to give them no down time. We want them to be extremely tired, well fed, and having a great experience. So far it's been well-received," he said.

The last day of the camp is Wednesday, June 14.