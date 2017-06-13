The new name for the University of Great Falls is announced - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The new name for the University of Great Falls is announced

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name.  Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence.  This name change represents the partnership between the University and Providence Saint Joseph Health. 

There are many changes in store for the future of the school. But the biggest change comes as the University will now be the primary education provider for the PSJH system. 
In the next few years satellite campuses will open. Tony Aretz, President of the University said this will increase enrollment for the school. He said the focus right now is on growing the athletic department.

"Most of the schools that have been successful at turning around enrollment challenges have done it by adding co curricular and athletic programs that attracts students. Everybody offers Bachelor degrees. But what do you offer that's different? And we live in a country where athletics is the number one entertainment industry in the country and so it the quickest and easiest way to grow enrollment," said Aretz.

The estimated total cost of the re-branding has yet to be released, however it will be covered by providence. President Aretz said he expects it will be 3 years before they break even on those costs.

 He also said they will be Calling upon those close to the PSJH system. 

"Most employees don't know we are part of the system or that we offer a tuition discount to them and their dependents so we are intentionally going to be marketing the University within the Providence System this next year to attract those students from out of state to Montana to help grow enrollment,"said Aretz.
 
The new brand will also more support for students as the partnership between the two will help find jobs and internships after graduation.
Additional programs are also planned for the University to field jobs in healthcare.
 
"One of the purposes for this whole effort is not only increase the education for current health providers but also to provide new talent," said Aretz.


The University also has a new support program called "Graduation Guarantee" 
If a student meets a set criteria but doesn't graduate in four years, the rest of their degree costs  will be paid for by the school. 

The official name change will take effect July 1st. 

