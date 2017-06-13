The new name for the University of Great Falls is announced

After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name. Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence. This name change represents the partnership between the University and Providence Saint Joseph Health.
There are many changes in store for the future of the school. But the biggest change comes as the University will now be the primary education provider for the PSJH system.
In the next few years satellite campuses will open. Tony Aretz, President of the University said this will increase enrollment for the school. He said the focus right now is on growing the athletic department.
"Most of the schools that have been successful at turning around enrollment challenges have done it by adding co curricular and athletic programs that attracts students. Everybody offers Bachelor degrees. But what do you offer that's different? And we live in a country where athletics is the number one entertainment industry in the country and so it the quickest and easiest way to grow enrollment," said Aretz.
The estimated total cost of the re-branding has yet to be released, however it will be covered by providence. President Aretz said he expects it will be 3 years before they break even on those costs.
He also said they will be Calling upon those close to the PSJH system.
"Most employees don't know we are part of the system or that we offer a tuition discount to them and their dependents so we are intentionally going to be marketing the University within the Providence System this next year to attract those students from out of state to Montana to help grow enrollment,"said Aretz.
The new brand will also more support for students as the partnership between the two will help find jobs and internships after graduation.
Additional programs are also planned for the University to field jobs in healthcare.
"One of the purposes for this whole effort is not only increase the education for current health providers but also to provide new talent," said Aretz.
The University also has a new support program called "Graduation Guarantee"
If a student meets a set criteria but doesn't graduate in four years, the rest of their degree costs will be paid for by the school.
The official name change will take effect July 1st.
Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.
Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benfis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much? The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis. “...
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Endangered person advisory for Julie Jordan.
It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says.
Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
