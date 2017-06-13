Fairfield's Les Meyer Nominated for National Coach of the Year

Les Meyer started his run as Fairfield head coach in 1997 with a bumpy first few seasons.

"20 years ago we went 0-8, then 1-7, 2-6, then 3-5," he remembered.

Now, the Eagles hold one of the strongest programs in Class B - starring in the playoffs 15 of the past 16 years, and taking home two state titles.

"The saying goes lose big, lose close, maybe win close, and then you get a chance to win big," Coach Meyer said.

Les Meyer has paved his way to becoming well-known in the Treasure State.

"I introduce myself to someone that I might not have met, and they're like, oh, you're Les Meyer's boy," added his son, Ryder.

And now, Coach Meyer is making a name for himself on the national level.

"I shared the email with my wife and I was like, you might want to take a look at this. I'm not sure what this means," Coach Meyer said.

This email from the National High School Coaches' Association says Les Meyer is a finalist to be National Coach of the Year.

"{The award shows} all our hard work is finally to fruition, being recognized as a coaching staff, as Coach Meyer, that's pretty cool for the school," said line coach Charlie Brown.

The award may have shocked Coach Meyer - but those who know him aren't surprised.

"It's amazing, he definitely deserves it cause he's worked extremely hard and he's built our program up a lot," said former player Vincent Peltzer.

"He's not only the superintendent, football coach, we'll all friends," added defensive coordinator R.J. Rogers.

Les says the award goes beyond just him.

"The support of the community has been awesome, the support of the school has been awesome," he explained. "All of those things add up for a chance to have some success. Certainly couldn't do that without my family, and without their support. It really is special and it really is a family affair."

Les is traveling to Illinois for a ceremony next week and will join 12 other nominated Montanans - including his sister-in-law.

"Iona Stookey, who's the Huntley volleyball coach who's had tremendous success there, she's also up for this award and we'll be there at the same time," he said.

From starting with zero wins, Les has proved anything can happen with a little hard work.

"You stand on the shoulder of many," he explained. "That goes back to 1997 when this started, we started on their shoulders."

And has left a lasting impact on all those he's coached.

"He just instills in you a great work ethic, I try to carry that through everything I do," Peltzer said.

Regardless of how the awards ceremony pans out - Les Meyer has taken the small town of Fairfield and put it on the nation's radar.

