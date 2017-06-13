Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week.

The three-day camp is in its eighteenth year and includes kids entering 4th grade through 8th grade. Fighting Saints head coach Mike Van Diest says the camp became non-contact a few years ago to reduce injury risk but proper technique is still the priority.

"It’s great to get football started at this age. Teach them the true fundamentals and some of the rules of the game of football. But have them have fun,” said coach Van Diest.

“It’s really fun because, like, when you do stations and stuff you really feel like a real football player and you’re learning from Carroll College football players and they really know what they’re doing,” said 4th-grader Case Cunningham.

The program doesn't begin fall practice until August but Van Diest says many players and coaches are still around Helena during the summer. He says many players have jobs in the community and work out at the team facility as their schedule allows during the months leading up to fall camp.