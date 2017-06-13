Join members of the community in learning about and discussing the American Cowboy with "Songs of the Cowboy: Romance and Reality." The event will feature Western Americana singer-songwriter Almeda Bradshaw. According to the Great Falls Public Library website, Bradshaw's presentation will "explore the historical overview of the events and conditions that led to the cattle drive era cowboy and how this uniquely western figure entered into the hearts and homes of every American."

Spokesperson Jude Smith says everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to come out and enjoy the presentation, as it helps bring people together in an educational environment.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 15th at 7:00pm at the Great Falls Public Library. For more information, visit their website.