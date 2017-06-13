"Songs of the Cowboy: Romance and Reality"

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.
Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South.
Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benfis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much? The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis. “...
Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benfis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much? The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis. “...
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Endangered person advisory for Julie Jordan.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Endangered person advisory for Julie Jordan.
It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says.
It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says.
Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules.
Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.