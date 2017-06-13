One person injured, family relocated after house fire on base - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

One person injured, family relocated after house fire on base

Posted: Updated:

A house fire has left one person with minor injuries and a family relocated on Malmstrom Air Force Base. 

According to MAFB Public Affairs Chief Connie Hempel, the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:00am to reports of a fire at a base housing unit on Dogwood Street. Great Falls Fire Rescue also responded. 

Hempel says the fire was contained to one bedroom on the second floor of the home, and was extinguished within about 45 minutes. 

Three people were home at the time of the incident; one resident sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The majority of the second floor received smoke and heat damage. In the meantime, the family has been relocated to temporary house. 

The MAFB Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Georgia fisherman drowns after falling in Montana creek

    Georgia fisherman drowns after falling in Montana creek

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:54:51 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 60-year-old fisherman from Georgia has drowned after falling in a creek in south-central Montana.  

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 60-year-old fisherman from Georgia has drowned after falling in a creek in south-central Montana.  

  • China Lifts Beef Import Ban: What Does It Mean For Montana?

    China Lifts Beef Import Ban: What Does It Mean For Montana?

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:08:57 GMT

    It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says. 

    It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says. 

  • Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:45:17 GMT

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

    Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.

  • Can you get your money back from Positive Changes Hypnosis?

    Can you get your money back from Positive Changes Hypnosis?

    Monday, April 24 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-25 02:30:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - North Spokane's Positive Changes Hypnosis just got an eviction notice Monday after leaving customers hanging when they filed for bankruptcy last week. It's not a situation anyone dreamed of being in. "I could lose all the money I put in," said Christina Ogle, a customer of Positive Changes.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - North Spokane's Positive Changes Hypnosis just got an eviction notice Monday after leaving customers hanging when they filed for bankruptcy last week. It's not a situation anyone dreamed of being in. "I could lose all the money I put in," said Christina Ogle, a customer of Positive Changes.

  • Montanans stand up for national monuments

    Montanans stand up for national monuments

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:43:08 GMT

    Monday in Fort Benton a group of Montanans came together to challenge Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He made formal recommendations to change 27 national monuments including the Upper Missouri River Breaks

    Monday in Fort Benton a group of Montanans came together to challenge Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He made formal recommendations to change 27 national monuments including the Upper Missouri River Breaks

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.