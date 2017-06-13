One person injured, family relocated after house fire on base

A house fire has left one person with minor injuries and a family relocated on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

According to MAFB Public Affairs Chief Connie Hempel, the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:00am to reports of a fire at a base housing unit on Dogwood Street. Great Falls Fire Rescue also responded.

Hempel says the fire was contained to one bedroom on the second floor of the home, and was extinguished within about 45 minutes.

Three people were home at the time of the incident; one resident sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The majority of the second floor received smoke and heat damage. In the meantime, the family has been relocated to temporary house.

The MAFB Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.