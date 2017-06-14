Doug Hashley Joins University of Great Falls as Assistant Athletic Director

Courtesy: University of Great Falls Athletics

Argo athletics is making another move to bolster its administration, creating a new position of Assistant Athletic Director of Facilities & Event Management and hiring Montana basketball legend Doug Hashley to fill the post. Hashley will oversee the use and scheduling of the McLaughlin Center, Argo Field, and UGF wrestling facilities, while also UGF provide an upgraded home event experience for teams and fans alike.

“As we continue to try and grow Argo athletics in quantity and quality, hiring someone to manage our facilities and oversee our events was an absolute must,” Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt said. “As soon as we created the position, I knew Doug was the man for the job. He’s been a successful player, coach, and administrator at multiple levels of athletics and has deep roots in the Montana sports community.”

Hashley is best known for his exploits as a star basketball player for Big Sandy High School and Montana State University. The big man in size and position is still the Bobcat’s second all-time rebounder, and is the seventh all-time rebounder in the Big Sky Conference. He was 1st Team All-Big Sky once and 2nd Team All-Big Sky twice in his career, and in 2008, he was inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame.

His professional experience in athletics experience runs much deeper than that. Since he graduated from MSU in 1982, Hashley has been either a Health or Physical Education Teacher in Montana. He started in Livingston, and then Corvallis, before settling in Kalispell for the last 28 years. Now he and his family are moving to Great Falls.

“The direction that athletics is going is so exciting. We’re at the ground level of something that’s going to be incredible. For me to be a part of something that is going to be so big and so successful... I mean why not?” Hashley said. “This is an opportunity to help student-athletes become great citizens through the realm of sports.”

As a part of Kalispell School District #5, he has been both an elementary and middle school Physical Education Teacher, and has coached multiple sports. He was the Head Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach for Flathead High School from 1994-97 and the Head Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach for Glacier High School from 2007-10. He has also been an assistant coach for Flathead’s football, softball, track, and girls’ basketball teams, and has served an assistant for Glacier’s boys’ basketball team since 2013.

Along with coaching and teaching, Hashley was the Activities Director at Kalispell Middle School from 2007-10. During his broad career in athletics, he has extensive experience organizing team fundraisers and events, and he has recently served as a liaison for the Kalispell Food Bank/Students in Need Program.

“Having knowledge of each sport, having a lot of experience with gamedays, and knowing firsthand what you would like as a coach is what I can bring to the table,” Hashley said. “I want to be ahead of the head coach, so that he or she can mentor the kids and coach the kids.”

Not only is Doug Hashley well known in Montana sports, but his kids have followed in their father’s footsteps. Three of the four Hashley children have or are currently playing for Frontier Conference schools, with the elder sisters Holly and Emily playing volleyball at Carroll College and Montana Tech, respectively, and the second youngest Hashley, Cassidy, currently an All-Conference post for Carroll women’s basketball. The youngest, son Jaxen, was a star basketball and football player at Glacier High School and is heading to Bozeman to play for the Bobcats next year.

The Hashley’s have covered a lot of ground through different colleges in the state, and now Argo athletics will be added to that list.