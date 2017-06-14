How pawnshops battle selling stolen items

After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name. Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 60-year-old fisherman from Georgia has drowned after falling in a creek in south-central Montana.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
