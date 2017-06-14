How pawnshops battle selling stolen items

Have you ever bought something from a pawnshop? Curious about where it came from? Ever been worried about a purchasing a stolen item? Pawnshops here in Great Falls, like many around the nation try to put those fears to rest by using a database connected to the police department.

Clint Wheeler is the owner of Capital Pawn in Great Falls and says there is no need to worry. They have an extensive background check,before taking their items and putting it in their database.

“Someone sells us something, it has to sit in the back legally for 7 business days, that way our downloads have time to be cross referenced with police reports. So that lets say something stolen came in it didn’t come out and be sold right away before something could be done with it.”

Josh Macek owns Warehouse Pawn also in Great Falls, and he says the biggest thing you can do to help yourself if you find your items stolen is file a police report.

“We are very involved in the local police departments, the sheriff’s department. If you do have a stolen item that isn’t documented, first thing you want to do is do a police report on it. Call around local pawnshops, let them know, hey this has been stolen; I just filed a police report. So if it does happen to come in the door we already know about that item.”

Make sure to give as much detail as possible about the items and include anything that could connect the items to you such as stickers, scratches or gouges. This could be a huge help to both pawnshops and the police department in returning stolen items back to you.