New Charity Supports MT Fallen Officers

Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers.

The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes to step in.

“So many people I think probably see a tragedy like the death of Deputy Moore and say I wish I could help I wish there was something I could do. We see the Guardian Fund as something you know that could coincide with that,” said Sheriff Tony Harbaugh from Cuter County.

Organizers hope to raise $2 million over the next year. The charity's website is not quite ready yet organizers recommend going to your local sheriff’s department with any questions or donations to avoid falling for a scam.

Checks can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 1182

Miles City, MT 59301.