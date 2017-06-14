Great Falls honor the red white and blue

Today marks the 240th anniversary of the adoption of the United States flag.

Also today, is the birth of the U.S army.

Here in Great Falls we had our annual celebration to honor the red, white, and blue and the people that serve those stripes.

Attorney General Tim Fox and citizens met at overlook park to express their gratitude and admiration the community has for the Armed Forces.

For one Vietnam veteran, the American flag represents something that will stay with him for generations to come.

John England served in the air force for over twenty years.

He says seeing people come together to celebrate this country and it's history, makes him very proud.

