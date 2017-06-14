GFPS feed kids all summer long

One program in Great Falls is offering the chance not only for kids to get active and creative outdoors this summer but also a healthy, and consistent meal when needed.

This summer, the Great Falls Public School district is teaming up with the park and recreation department and Get Fit Great Falls* to help feed children all summer long.



Every weekday until August 11, this program will go to different parks around the Electric City not only will they feed your child for free, there are also different activities that they can participate in.

From face panting, to sidewalk drawing at no cost to you! one organizer says the reason behind this initiative is simple. no kid should go hungry.

Gibson Park, 9:45-10:30 a.m. (free food follows)

Verde Park, 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Rhodes Park, 12:15-1 p.m. (free food at noon)

Lions Park, 1:15- 2p.m. (free lunch at 12:40)

Pinski Park, 2:15-3 p.m.