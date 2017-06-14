Interstate 15 Construction Update

Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane.

The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate.

“We are doing some blasting over here and we are laying some slopes back for slope stability. Just putting them on a little flatter slope so they are just more stable”

The blasting is needed because construction crews have run into hard rock that heavy equipment just couldn’t take care of. I have been told the project is on schedule and the southbound lane of Interstate 15 will be opening up sometime in July.

That is when road crews will switch sides and do the same thing all over again to the northbound lane. However, the interstate rehabilitation is set to be completed tentatively in August.