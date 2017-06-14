High School Hoopers Attend Breakway Basketball Camp in Fairfield

What started as a small junior high basketball clinic has turned into one of the most popular high school camps in the state.

"We work on a lot of individual things to make ourselves better so I think that really helps everyone," said Belt senior basketball player Dani Urick.

Fairfield girls basketball coach Dustin Gordon and Belt girls basketball coach Jeff Graham started the camp as an alternative to some of the camps colleges run during the summer.

"We wanted to do something that was affordable for our whole team to go to an overnight, all day, all meals expense camp," Fairfield basketball coach Dustin Gordon said.

With an 8 to 1 camper to coach ratio, campers get endless feedback on their skills from a handful of different viewpoints.

"This camp is awesome for a fundamental camp. You're always learning," said Gonzaga basketball player and former Fairfield alum Jill Barta." Coach Graham and Coach Gordon do a phenomenal job. It's definitely one of the best camps I came to especially in Montana."

Some college players, like current Gonzaga hooper and former Fairfield alum Jill Barta even return to their hometowns to make sure the players are getting the best feedback possible.

"I grew up coming to this camp, five, six, seven years," Barta said.

"We try to give (the players) no down time. We want the kids to go home extremely tired, well fed, and so far it's been well received," Gordon.

This camp also gives coaches a chance to work directly with their teams during the off-season.

"We try to get better in these 20 days, go hard for 20 days, and hopefully that gives us a good start come November," said Belt basketball coach Jeff Graham.