Warriors fans expecting more championships

Warriors fans expecting more championships

By Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the parade for the Golden State Warriors (all times local):
    
12:45 p.m.
    
Golden State Warriors fans are using the word dynasty to describe this year's championship team.
    
Fans who gathered in Oakland, California, for Thursday's parade celebrating the Warriors Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers said they expected more championships from the team in the years to come.
    
The Warriors won in 2015, but then blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals last year and lost the title to the Cavaliers after posting the best regular-season record in NBA history.
    
The Warriors went 15-1 in this year's postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cavaliers in five games in the Finals.
    
The team's young stars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, are expected to have lengthy NBA careers.
    
___
    
12:15 p.m.
    
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy as his team and its fans celebrated the NBA championship with a victory parade.
    
Curry hopped and shouted as he gave high-fives to the crowd after getting off a double-decker bus during the Thursday parade.
    
Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on a different bus with his mom.
    
Coach Steve Kerr told KTVU-TV he was proud that the team came back from the heartbreak of losing last year's championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    
The Warriors went 15-1 in this year's postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cavaliers in five games.
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
A parade to celebrate the Golden State Warriors' second NBA title in three years is underway in downtown Oakland.
    
Warriors guard Klay Thompson was throwing T-shirts to fans and waving from the top of an open, double-decker bus.
    
Fans arrived hours before the start of the Thursday parade to get a prime spot along the route.
    
The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time to win the title.
    
They went 15-1 in the postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the finals.
    
___
    
7:15 a.m.
    
Golden State Warriors fans are waking up early to secure a spot along the team's parade route in Oakland, California.
    
Tens of thousands of fans had taken their places behind barriers set up along the route by early Thursday. One pregnant fan had painted the Warriors' logo on her stomach.
    
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street in downtown.
    
The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time. They went 15-1 in the postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the finals.
    
It was their second championship in three years.
    
___
    
1 a.m.
    
They are called the Golden State Warriors, but they don't belong to all of California. Not if you ask Oakland.
    
The down-on-its-luck city that always seems to take a back seat to San Francisco gets to celebrate Thursday in a parade and rally for the beloved hometown team and its second NBA title in three years.
    
The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time, ending with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
    
Residents of Oakland, which lost one of its other beloved teams, the Raiders, to Las Vegas, are still reeling from a police scandal and mourning a fatal warehouse fire.
    
But Thursday the city will make headlines for good news.
    
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street downtown.

6/15/2017 1:40:20 PM (GMT -6:00)

