Special Election Results Certified

The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office. The board is made up of representatives from several of Montana’s elected offices. They audit the results, check for discrepancies and send the certified results to the Governor. Within minutes he signs a certificate of election for congressman elect Gianforte, giving him the green light to be sworn in. Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said there was an urgency to get the results certified since Montana has not been represented in the U.S. House since February.

“Montana is under represented. You now, we only get one congressman for such a large state. We missed out on representation on the first 100 days of the administration. The healthcare votes but also all of those things,” said Stapleton. “Looking into Russia, looking into infrastructure, a whole host of things that would have come out in the budget.”

Mr.Gianforte will be sworn into Congress June 21.

