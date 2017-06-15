Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches

In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights."

The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local agencies with the transition. Attorney General Tim Fox calls it a 'one-stop shop' for victims, advocates, and anyone else interested in how the law works.

“The constitutional initiative put some requirements on local law enforcement and county prosecutors on victim notification and a few other things. So what we have done is we have build a website that has on it resource maps for victims and victim advocates to use,” said Eric Sell, Department of Justice spokesperson.

There are no state funds allocated for Marcy’s law so counties will have to absorb any costs-- as did the Department of Justice.

The Marcy’s law website can be found here:

https://marsyslaw.us/marsys-law-state-efforts/montana/