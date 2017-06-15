Upgrades to bee ordinance



Earlier this week we told you about a possible update to the city ordinance which would allow chickens inside city limits.

That same city ordinance will be re-written to also help bee keepers.

Believe it or not this ordinance states some bees are not allowed to "occupy trees".

Retired air force major Brian Rogers, who now teaches bee keeping at the University of Montana says that if passed, the changes will make everything a little clearer.

Rogers says you cannot prohibit nature from doing its job.

The proposed ordinance was rewritten last week in hopes that the city commission approves it. If you want your voice to be heard about this issue, there will be a public meeting on June 20, when city commissioners meet with residents.