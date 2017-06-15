Park district tax money used for maintenance

The city's proposal for a new park district tax increase has had many of you reaching out to us to find out exactly what this money will be used for. Today we did some digging to find that answer.

Ballots have already been sent out and need to be returned within 60 days.

Tracy Houck, city commissioner, says the new money will go directly to maintaining things like bathroom facilities, new pavement and even a new dog park.

It will be a 43 dollar tax increase for properties valued at 100,000 dollars and more.

She says money for the park and recreation department comes in from different sources and most of the time they just cant foot the cost.

She says that its important that residents vote and return those ballots as soon as possible so that park and recreation can get to work.