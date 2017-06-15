Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Welcomes Betty LaDuke

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art had a very special guest this afternoon. Betty LaDuke the internationally acclaimed artist visited the art museum for a luncheon and a tour of her work with guests.

LaDuke has created pieces of art celebrating diversity and culture across 30 nations. Her three exhibits at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is called Celebrating Life and spans more than seven decades of her work. Her art is on many mediums and she even uses some of nature in her paintings, like sand, and shells. She tells the stories of these cultures through her art.

“She has gone out into the fields and watched women and children and men harvest with absolutely nothing and she has brought their stories to life on these wood blocks and her prints, and she shares them with us” says Tracey Houck.

LaDuke's art will remain in the museum until October 20th. It is free to the public and the museum invites you to come and enjoy her truly beautiful artwork.