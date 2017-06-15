Helena Brewers and Senators Face Off in Exhibition Game

The Helena Brewers hosted the Helena Senators for an exhibition game Thursday night.

The Senators play at the American Legion AA level. The Brewers are part of minor league baseball's Pioneer League. There's a difference of at least a couple years of age and experience between the rosters.

Thursday's game features mixed teams. Senators batters face senators pitchers while the Brewers fill out the rest of the defensive lineup, and vice versa. Senators manager Dave Thennis says he wants his players focused on having fun during this exhibition game.

"I want our kids to enjoy it. Have a good time," Thennis said. "Enjoy the experience and the camaraderie of guys that we share the facility with."

"That's always fun. You come out here against some actual pros, take some hacks," said sr. outfield Kellen Elder. "It's always hard to get a base-hit against those guys because they're so fast … but to come out here and play against some big-leaguers it's a good time."