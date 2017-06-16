Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp. Coaches and players on-campus helped kids entering 5th-9th grade develop their game at the Saints Middle School Skill Academy.

Head coach Rachelle Sayers says one major focus is developing the weaker hand - something that many college players even struggle to deal with. She says the smaller numbers lead to more work with each individual camper, as opposed to the more established overnight camps.

"They're playing all the time which I absolutely love," Coach Sayers said. "And so my hope is that they leave here with a real clear idea of how to get better, how to improve their skills when a coach or a parent isn't around."

"I had one girl on my team who couldn't even throw the ball left-handed and then today, third day in, she's throwing it left-handed like a champ," said senior point guard Bailey Pasta "They have so much energy and they get better every single day."