Cascade County Sheriff charged with Assault

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner.

According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed Billie Olson into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department held a press conference this morning insuring that this situation will cause no disturbance within the department.

Stevens did confirm that Edwards was back in Cascade County and is still a member of the force. He was released by HPD last night. Stevens said a statement from Edwards should be expected in the coming week.