Cascade County Sheriff's Department Will Operate Normally Despite Sheriff Edwards Assault Charge

The Cascade County Sheriff’s office held a brief press conference on Sheriff Bob Edwards recent assault charge. In that time we learned today that sheriff Edwards cannot be placed on administrative leave because he is elected official.

However he is not currently on duty at this time. Undersheriff John Stevens was brief with his remarks on Sheriff Edwards assault charge before ensuring the public won’t see a change in service.

“I will ensure the sheriff's office continues operationally, the sheriff’s office, law enforcement and the correction center. I'm the next in the chain of command after the sheriff so it is my position to make sure the citizens of Cascade County do not see a drop in service. We're going to continue forward, we have a great crew and that is the direction we are going" says Undersheriff Stevens.

The Undersheriff wanted to make it clear that he would take up any additional duties to ensure the sheriff's department can properly protect and serve the citizens of Cascade County.

We were told we should expect a statement from Sheriff Edwards sometime in the coming week. We will continue to update you as more information comes