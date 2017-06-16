Helena Brewers Prepare for Opening Day

Pioneer League Opening Day buzz is reaching its peak - especially with the Helena Brewers at Kindrick Legion Field.

Second-year manager Nestor Corredor returns to Helena with a good feeling about this year's team. He expects his young squad to field a solid offense and improved pitching.

"Our main goal for the coaching staff and myself is try to get it all together. Really excited for the starting rotation. We're getting better from last year," Corredor said.

The Brewers are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since being the 2013 Pioneer League runner-up. They said one of their most anticipated new arrivals is rookie infielder Chad McClanahan - a prospect drafted out of high school last year in Phoenix, Arizona.

"It's been a big adjustment because everyone here is just as good as you are if not better," McClanahan said. "So everyday you gotta come out and just put your best foot forward."

"I'm most excited about getting out here and playing in front of fans," he added. "Playing for a city, playing for a town and trying to bring a championship here."

"Just call the people. Come to the stadium to support the team. I know the front office do the best they can," Corredor added. "We're doing the best we can to put a good team on the field. Just come and watch some future big leaguers."

The Brewers will continue to put in work right up until the last moment as Opening Day is Monday, June 19th.