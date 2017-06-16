Luminaria Walk back in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Luminaria Walk back in Great Falls

Posted:

Join other residents from throughout the Great Falls community for the annual Luminaria Walk taking place along the River's Edge Trail.

This year's walk will take place on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 7:00pm and wrapping up around 11:00pm, starting at Gibson Park.

According to organizers, "one thousand hand decorated paper bags filled with sand and tea lights will line the trail." Children, adults, civic groups and businesses are welcome to color bags. The trail will also feature a number of vendors and music. The night is completely free and open to everyone. 

For more information,visit the The River's Edge Trail website, or contact Becky Nelson at beckynmt@gmail.com

  • Cascade County Sheriff charged with Assault

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:12:16 GMT

    Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed the victim into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but  Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:38:19 GMT

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

  • Montana sheriff charged with partner/family member assault

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:44:05 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has been charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault while attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association annual convention in Helena.

  • Interstate 15 Construction Update

    Thursday, June 15 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-06-15 04:32:23 GMT

    Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane. The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate. “We are doing some blasting over here and we are layin...

  • Blackfeet Community College using documentary to help transform into four year college

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:08:43 GMT

    The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.

  • Special Election Results Certified

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:14 GMT

    The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.

  • Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:55:55 GMT
    In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights."           The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age...
  • New Charity Supports MT Fallen Officers

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:02:15 GMT
    Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty.  Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t...
