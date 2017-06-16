Luminaria Walk back in Great Falls

Join other residents from throughout the Great Falls community for the annual Luminaria Walk taking place along the River's Edge Trail.

This year's walk will take place on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 7:00pm and wrapping up around 11:00pm, starting at Gibson Park.

According to organizers, "one thousand hand decorated paper bags filled with sand and tea lights will line the trail." Children, adults, civic groups and businesses are welcome to color bags. The trail will also feature a number of vendors and music. The night is completely free and open to everyone.

For more information,visit the The River's Edge Trail website, or contact Becky Nelson at beckynmt@gmail.com