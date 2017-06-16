Treasure State Honors Bob Zadick

Friends, fans, coaches, and loved ones all around the Treasure State gathered together at the Black Eagle Community Center to honor wrestling legend Bob Zadick.

Zadick has mentored countless athletes in the Montana Wrestling Club over the years, and many agree the life lessons he taught are what's most important.

The Zadick family was shocked to see the turnout of the event.

"I've been blessed to have a lot of good kids and their parents perform and thank me for my efforts," Bob said. "It was something that I loved to do and it doesn't take much effort than just the desire that I have."

"Overwhelming's the word," added his son Mike. "I can't even put it into words to you because there's athletes and buddies and friends and they're all here."