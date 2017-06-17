Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

Montana -

LAKESIDE- Twenty people were hurt after 5 are in critical condition after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency services from Polson,Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 S.

The memorial service for someone who recently passed away was being held at the Spruce Lodge.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, twenty some people were hurt in the incident, fourteen of those victims had to be taken to local hospitals.  Some victims had serious injuries and had to be airlifted.  Sheriff Bell tells us medical personale classify the severity of the people's injuries in green, yellow and red stages.  Red being the most critical.  And while Sheriff Bell told us he couldn't give us an exact number of those critically injured he did tell us that some people were transported in the "red" category.

Unfortunately, this brings up a painful past.  This is not the first time a deck has collapsed in the Flathead Valley.

Sheriff Bell says, "The last one was down in Polson when they had the deck collapse quite a while ago.  This is not a very common occurrence, but this is still pretty severe.”

Eye witnesses tell ABC FOX Montana one side of the deck was spongy, and that once it collapsed it was a domino effect.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

