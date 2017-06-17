57th Belt PRCA Rodeo - Day 1 Highlights

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Blade Elliott, 82 points on Brookman Rodeo's Cheap Thrills; 2. Spur Lacasse, 78; 3. (tie) Heath Ford and Chase Erickson, 77 each; 5. Clint Griffis, 76; 6. Luke Wozney, 74.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.8 seconds; 2. Will Powell, 4.5; 3. Boss Cole, 4.7; 4. Cody Cassidy, 5.0; 5. Tanner Milan, 5.6; 6. Nolan Conway, 6.2.

Team roping leaders: 1. Max Kuttler/Kory Mytty, 5.9 seconds; 2. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 6.3; 3. Calon Yeager/Ty Lidstrom, 6.5; 4. Nolan Conway/Jimmy Cole, 7.0; 5. Travis Winters/Sam Levine, 9.5; 6. Travis Tryan/Joel Bach, 11.0.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Houston Brown, 75 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Wagon Train; 2. Beau Michael, 73; 3. (tie) Matt Halmes and Chase Casterline, 72 each; 5. JC DeSaveur, 68.5; 6. Gerald Eash, 68.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Kevin Peterson, 11.0 seconds; 2. Sam Levine, 11.1; 3. Trevin Baumann, 11.2; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 11.7; 5. George Marcenko, 12.7; 6. Jade Gardner, 20.4.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Callie Wollenburg, 17.69 seconds; 2. Melissa Thiessen, 17.73; 3. Sandra McGinnis, 17.89; 4. Cranna Roberts, 18.02; 5. Emily Kallenberger, 18.15; 6. Meghan Dellen, 18.18.

Bull riding leaders: 1. (tie) Hawk Whitt, on Brookman Rodeo's Jump Street, and Parker Breding, on Brookman Rodeo's Black Jack, 80 points each; 3. Adam Lucero, 79; 4. Peter Tatsey, 76; 5. Gerald Eash, 70; no other qualified rides.