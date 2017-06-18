Pet of the Week: Harley

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Harley as our Pet of the Week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Harley is just four years old and he's a Great Dane mix. those who know him say he's a gentle giant, and this canine has lots of love to give..

"He seems to like everybody. He likes women more than men, but he can definitely live with a man," said Erin Doran, marketing director.

Doran says Harley also gets along great with kids as long as they're not rough then they're playing with him.

"He has a little bit of an injury on his left ACL so he probably wouldn't be good for long walks, runs or rough housing," said Doran.



Now, Harley is just waiting for his chance to find a forever home to call his own. If you're interested in adopting Harley, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.

