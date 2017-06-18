Mayor Muhlfeld gave us a quote regarding offensive anti-Semitic comments

We received a quote from John Muhlfeld, the Mayor of Whitefish, regarding the anti-Semitic criticism from the Flathead County Planning Board meeting.

Two Flathead County Planning Board members were asked to step down, and these two members responded with some offensive words that come from Maren Siu’s article, “Flathead planning board members asked to step down after ‘offensive language’.”

“In the video obtained by the county you can hear a member off camera saying, “We all know what the hell is going on. They're protecting those businesses inside the city limits of Whitefish. They're stifling every kind of business out of the city of Whitefish."

Then a woman’s voice says, “We are copying the city of Whitefish's regulations so we're going to have the Whitefish Nazi’s over seeing what we're seeing right here. Excuse for me stepping on anyone’s toes. But even so, the Whitefish Nazi’s are watching us very very carefully.”

These comments made by members of the planning board were in response to Whitefish re-zoning.”

In response to this event, John Mulfeld said to us over the phone, “We want to be treated respectfully and we do not want to be referred to as Nazis. We want these people to address the public input with civil discourse. The rules of discourse are crucial.”