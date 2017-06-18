Helena Senators End Losing Streak with Weekend Sweep

After losing three games in a row, the Helena Senators turned things around after their exhibition game with the Brewers.

The Senators beat the Billings Scarlets twice at Kindrick Legion field - winning 5-0 in their first game and 15-2 in their second.

Senators manager Dave Thennis said the key to the offensive outburst was getting big hits with runners in scoring position - something Helena had struggled to do in recent losses. He says building confidence and avoiding errors will play a major roles in maintaining the team's winning record.

"You know, honestly, we hadn't been playing well coming into this series and then we played great. And so the lesson to be learned from that is that when things aren't going good that's gonna change and you just ride that out. And then when they are going well you ride that out too. And so we're gonna hopefully ride this for a little while and continue to play well," said Thennis.