Eric Dunmire Enters Butte Hall of Fame

The Butte Sports Hall of Fame welcomed the Class of 2017 on Friday night in a ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

One of those honored was one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of the mining city. Eric Dunmire starred on the mats for the Bulldogs for four years, winning four straight state wrestling titles from 1995 to 1998. He was the 10th wrestler in state history to go four-for-four, and the first Bulldog to accomplish the feat.

He went an astounding 152-2 for the Bulldogs, never dropping a match to a competitor from the state of Montana. While the accolades sound great, Dunmire says he feels honored to be recognized by his hometown.

"The achievements make me feel very important, make me feel proud to be a Butte boy," Dunmire said. "To be involved and part of such an elite crowd, makes me feel very humble."