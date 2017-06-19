Remembering our fathers

Well the third Sunday of June is always Father's Day.
According to History.com in 1908 the first Father's Day was a church sponsored event to honor over 350 fathers who had passed on in a coal mine accident. In 1910 Sonora Dodd, who was raised by a widower, got Washington state's first Father's Day officiated.
Now when we think of father's day, many plan barbeque's or do something to spend time with dad. But what about those of us who might not have a dad around anymore to call or take out. How do people remember a father who is no longer here? For one Great Falls resident its about doing something they both love.
"I always come to where there's water I put my feet in the water it was our favorite thing in Montana was to go wading or swimming in the lakes and streams. So I just try and reflect and it helps me to do that," said Nerissa Neumann.
Now she will write him a letter sit by the water and will read it to him.
She said its helps when the loneliness is dragging her down.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed the victim into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
