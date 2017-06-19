Remembering our fathers

Well the third Sunday of June is always Father's Day.

According to History.com in 1908 the first Father's Day was a church sponsored event to honor over 350 fathers who had passed on in a coal mine accident. In 1910 Sonora Dodd, who was raised by a widower, got Washington state's first Father's Day officiated.

Now when we think of father's day, many plan barbeque's or do something to spend time with dad. But what about those of us who might not have a dad around anymore to call or take out. How do people remember a father who is no longer here? For one Great Falls resident its about doing something they both love.

"I always come to where there's water I put my feet in the water it was our favorite thing in Montana was to go wading or swimming in the lakes and streams. So I just try and reflect and it helps me to do that," said Nerissa Neumann.

Now she will write him a letter sit by the water and will read it to him.

She said its helps when the loneliness is dragging her down.