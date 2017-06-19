Helena Armory renovation to cost $16M, be completed by 2018

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Developers are spending $16 million to renovate the Helena Armory building that's been closed since 2013 over high lead levels.



The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2rJlU1j ) the building should re-open in 2018 after the work is done. That includes hiring Billings contractor who specializes in lead abatement.



The building contained state offices until lead contamination was found from an old shooting range in the basement.



D&M Development acquired the building in a land swap with the state last year.



The armory was built in 1942 and is one of three Art Deco buildings still standing in Helena.



D&M Development plans to use the building for office space. Co-owner Mark Esponda says some future tenants have already committed to leases, though he declined to name them.



