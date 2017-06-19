Nonprofit to skip out on Ravalli County Fair over changes

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - Several Montana nonprofit groups that have become staples at the Ravalli County Fair will be absent this year after changes in accounting and insurance procedures.



The Ravalli Republic reports the Bitterroot Shriners and the Victor Future Farmers of America are two of the groups skipping out.



The changes include requiring vendors to take debit and credit cards, and account for their sales electronically. Another new requirement would allow the fairgrounds to be compensated by the vendor's insurance company in case of a loss, which officials say they are willing to waive on a case-by-case basis.



John Mikesell with the Shriners says even though the fair was a great place for the organization to raise money, the hassle caused by changes has made it not worth its time.

