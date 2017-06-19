Accident sends two to the hospital

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Harley as our Pet of the Week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s office held a brief press conference on Sheriff Bob Edwards recent assault charge. In that time we learned today that sheriff Edwards cannot be placed on administrative leave because he is elected official. However he is not currently on duty at this time. Undersheriff John Stevens was brief with his remarks on Sheriff Edwards assault charge before ensuring the public won’t see a change in service. “I will ensure the sheriff's office ...
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
