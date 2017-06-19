Accident sends two to the hospital - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Accident sends two to the hospital

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave.  just after 3 pm.

Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town. The accident happened in the center lane, where all the vehicles were preparing to turn left onto to Smelter. It appears as though at least one of the vehicles stopped abruptly, resulting in a rear-end and creating a domino effect. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital. GFPD says they're unsure how severe the injuries were. 

