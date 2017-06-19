Valier's library is growing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Valier's library is growing

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
After seven years of fundraisers Monday the town of Valier finally gets an upgrade to the library.

All together, the community has raised almost $300,000 to expand the existing building.  The move will make more room for books and other equipment. Something Cathy Brandvold, Director of the Library, said she's excited about.

"We're offering more for the library because in this day and age, we have several people who come for online classes, for job searches it's not just about the kids we have a lot of people who like to hold a real book in their hands," said Brandvold.

She said the room itself will be bigger, so children will have their own space, and so will adults. She added the project should be completed by October. 

