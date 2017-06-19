Grizzlies spotted in Valier - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Grizzlies spotted in Valier

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Grizzly bears are starting to poke around the town of Valier matter of fact, one resident we spoke to said she had a close encounter of her own.

Valier is located about an hour from the Rocky Mountain front, but signs reminding residents to watch for bears are placed in a few areas around town.
Stacey O'Neal lives just outside of the community. She said she heard her dogs barking and looked outside of her bedroom window. That is when she saw two young grizzlies in the trees. 

"They don't have any fear of humans, or anybody they haven't been hunted they haven't you know had any of that so they have really no fear of us i don't think so i think they should be de-listed," said O'Neal.

She said she understands that some people say we live in their territory. But she said that's not going to change. O'Neal added we have to find a way to live together. She said her children are grown now, but if the bear population was as big as it is now when they were young, she would not have let her children play outside. We put together a list of fatal bear encounters since 2010, there is been seven. 

