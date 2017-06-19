You Have Until August 9th to Return Park District Opposition or Support Form

Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave. just after 3 pm. Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town.
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Harley as our Pet of the Week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
