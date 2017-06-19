You Have Until August 9th to Return Park District Opposition or Support Form

The Parks and Recreation Department sent out a form to support or oppose the new Park District and you have until August 9th to send it back in.

The form is like a ballot, but it isn't a ballot at all. It is a support or opposition form that gets mailed back to the Parks and Recreation Department, and then counted to see how many oppose the park district and the higher tax which comes with it. The catch is if you don't send it back you're essentially voting for the tax increase.

“First of all the process is mandated by Montana State law. So it is Montana code annotated. Specifically describing how this has to work” says Patty Rearden.

If less than ten percent of the 22-thousand come in opposing the park district, then the city commission can vote on the higher tax. If between ten percent and fifty percent oppose the park district, then the city commission can bring the higher tax to a public vote.

If more than fifty percent of the forms come back opposing the park district, then the city commission has to wait 12 months before trying again.