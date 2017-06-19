CMR Girls Basketball Kicks Off Summer Camp

CMR kicked off their girls basketball summer camp on Monday.

The program allows younger girls a taste of what being a CMR Rustler is all about - along with giving current team members a chance to stand in the coach's shoes. Kids practice drills and play in games that help them improve their technique and skills in order to elevate their overall game.

While head coach Brian Crosby says it sometimes gets chaotic keeping track of everyone and making sure everyone is learning and having a good time, the camp is overall successful for all those who participate.

"It's really beneficial towards us. We pride ourselves on having kids who are going to be a part of our program and learning how we do things," Coach Crosby said. "It is cool how it builds itself and works in a way that helps us build our program in the future and the girls are excited to be Rustlers when they get to high school and that's what we want."

'It just shows them how we work as a unit and how we run our program," added senior guard Kayci Edwards. "I think it's important for them to see we like to work hard and we start young because that's where it grows and that's pretty much the point of it."