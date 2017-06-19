7th Annual Waking the Dead Tour will have new stories, video fea - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

7th Annual Waking the Dead Tour will have new stories, video features

Posted: Updated:

Join the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee for the 7th Annual Waking the Dead Tour on Sunday, June 25th at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. Tour times are 1:00-2:30pm, and 3:00-4:30pm. 

The event is sponsored by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee in cooperation with the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department. This year's tour will feature many of the classics, including Paris Gibson himself, Whitman "Vinegar" Jones, and Charlie and Nancy Russell. New this year is Ed Shields, who served as a Cascade County Sheriff and Great Falls Mayor. During his presentation, Shields will highlight not only his time in public office, but his friendship with "Shep" the dog, and his work on the Great Falls Pet Cemetery. 

Also new this year: video will be taken of each presentation, and will be available for purchase at the end of the tour, so attendees can share the history and stories of Great Falls' leading citizens. 

Tickets sell out every year, so get yours soon. $15 for a ride, or $10 to walk. You can purchase tickets at the Great Falls Public Library, the City Park and Recreation Department, and at Kaufmans Menswear. 

For more information on tickets or the event, you can visit the City of Great Falls website

