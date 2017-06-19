June 20th Known As Good Roads Day

The third Tuesday in June is known as “Good Roads Day,” when the people of Montana are asked to give their feedback and suggestions about public roads. And this year, Montanans have the chance to comment on the state's long-range policy plan. Starting Tuesday June 20th, the Montana Department of Transportation will allow public comment on TranPlanMT. The plan will lay out strategies for preserving and improving Montana's transportation systems over the next 20 years. MDT says “Good Roads Day” provides all Montanans an opportunity to input ideas and concerns. But they need to remember to focus on the big picture, which is good roads for the entire state. "We want the public to experience a similar system condition wherever they are in the state.” Lynn Zanto with MDT says. “So we work hard to make sure our funding decisions are driven by the needs of the system." If you want to share your comments about the plan, MDT says to go to their website, Facebook page, or submit a hard copy at local government offices.