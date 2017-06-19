June 20th Known As Good Roads Day - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

June 20th Known As Good Roads Day

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The third Tuesday in June is known as “Good Roads Day,” when the people of Montana are asked to give their feedback and suggestions about public roads. And this year, Montanans have the chance to comment on the state's long-range policy plan. Starting Tuesday June 20th, the Montana Department of Transportation will allow public comment on TranPlanMT. The plan will lay out strategies for preserving and improving Montana's transportation systems over the next 20 years. MDT says “Good Roads Day” provides all Montanans an opportunity to input ideas and concerns. But they need to remember to focus on the big picture, which is good roads for the entire state. "We want the public to experience a similar system condition wherever they are in the state.” Lynn Zanto with MDT says. “So we work hard to make sure our funding decisions are driven by the needs of the system." If you want to share your comments about the plan, MDT says to go to their website, Facebook page, or submit a hard copy at local government offices.

    Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave.  just after 3 pm. Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town. 

    Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Harley as our Pet of the Week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  

    EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    Indiana Christian school at center of national debate on whether private voucher programs can discriminate against LGBT students.
