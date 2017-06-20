Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.



The statement issued Monday by attorney Nathan Hoines also asked the public to keep an open mind and respect the privacy of Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.



The Great Falls Tribune reports that the statement was the first message from Edwards since he was cited on June 15 for reportedly pushing his girlfriend into a TV stand. The incident occurred in Helena where he was attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association's convention.



Cascade County officials say Edwards will be paid during his leave.



Edwards' next hearing in Helena city court is set for July 19.

